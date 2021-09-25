'The Crown' Season 5 Drops Premiere Month Date Amid Introduction to New Queen Elizabeth Star
After taking home multiple wins at the 2021 Emmys earlier this month, Netflix's The Crown is almost ready to make yet another splash on the awards circuit with a new season. Nearly a year after Season 4 of the hit historical drama premiered, the new Queen Elizabeth, Imelda Staunton, took fans behind-the-scenes and onto the set of The Crown Season 5, which is set to premiere in November 2022, and teased the upcoming season during Netflix's first-ever online global event, TUDUM, on Saturday. Staunton told fans that The Crown Season 5 is expected to premiere in November of 2022, and that it is filming now.popculture.com
Comments / 0