Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Releases First Look Trailer With Premiere Date at TUDUM

By Tania Hussain
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC'est si bon! Love is in the air thanks to the sophomore season of Emily in Paris arriving sooner than we realized! During Netflix's first-ever online global event, TUDUM, the romantic comedy revealed its Season 2 first look with a teaser trailer and premiere date. Looking to drop 10 new episodes of the Darren Star-created, award-nominated series in just a matter of time, Emily in Paris Season 2 will premiere Dec. 22, 2021.

Lily Collins
