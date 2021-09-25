CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asha Bhosle is all praise for Rajan Shahi’s ‘Anupamaa’, called the show “the need of the hour”

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the audience can’t stop raving about Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s “Anupamaa”, the show has found a fan in Asha Bhosle too. The legendary singer had called up Rajan and praised him for making a show that reflects the Indian society. An overwhelmed Rajan spoke about their conversation, and said, “It was a great feeling when the legendary singer gave a call to me and appreciated ‘Anupamaa’. She said she is a huge fan of the show and never misses an episode. We had a long conversation and she discussed every aspect of the show. She spoke to me about every character and she had some very strong views about the show. She also said that a show like this is the need of the hour.”

Asha Bhosle
