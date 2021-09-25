CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Drops Creepy New Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser – Watch HERE!

By Sarah Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix gave fans another sneak peek into season 4 of Stranger Things!. During the TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, the streaming service dropped a teaser for the long-awaited season of the popular series, which is set to premiere in 2022. In the new video, a family of four drives up in a vintage car to a seemingly perfect home known as the Creel House. However, things soon take a strange turn as the family eats dinner while the lights start mysteriously flickering and the children suddenly appear dead on the floor.

Gaten Matarazzo
