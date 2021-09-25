Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Lions

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field:. Coming in, you figured that if one thing about this game was a lock, an absolute certainty, it was this: Whatever happened, it couldn't possibly top the Ravens' win over the Chiefs the week before. That was a prime-time spectacular for the ages; this was just another game. And indeed, for 59 minutes and 57 seconds, it lived down to those expectations, depressingly so for the Ravens as they slowly let slip a game they should have won easily. But all that was wiped out by a finish that sent this game sailing right past the Kansas City game on the list of Baltimore wins destined to be remembered for decades. And I'm pretty sure this one can't be topped. Amazing. Stupendous. Historic. All that and more describes the 66-yard field goal that Justin Tucker put through the uprights, with help from a fateful doink, to turn a depressing defeat into a win that will have the entire football world shouting, "Are you kidding me???" It's the longest kick in NFL history. It bounced off the crossbar and went through instead of awry. It won a game. It adds a huge brick to the Hall of Fame candidacy Tucker is building. "That's legendary right there," Lamar Jackson said. Indeed. I'm sitting here typing words about it. But honestly, there are no words.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO