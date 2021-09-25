CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Lions

baltimorenews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar Jackson and DeShon Elliott both returned to practice Friday, putting them on track to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Jackson missed Thursday's practice with an illness, but he was a full participant Friday as was Elliott, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday after suffering a concussion during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

www.baltimorenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
knbr.com

49ers sign former Lions running back in wake of Mostert news

With Raheem Mostert’s announcement that he will undergo season-ending knee surgery, the 49ers have begun working on finding reinforcements. Their first move is to sign former Lions and Eagles running back Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad, according to Adam Schefter. Johnson, 24, burst on the scene with the Lions...
NFL
chatsports.com

Here's who'll see more time for Detroit Lions at WR with Tyrell Williams likely out

He won't solve all their problems at wide receiver, but Quintez Cephus should be in prime position to help the Detroit Lions' passing game Sunday for the second straight week. Cephus, coming off a career-best four-catch performance in Monday night's loss to the Green Bay Packers, is in line to play significant snaps at the X receiver position again this week with Tyrell Williams still sidelined by a brain injury.
NFL
FanSided

Detroit Lions player stock: Who’s trending up versus who’s trending down

The Detroit Lions dropped their second game of the season to the Green Bay Packers 35-17 to drop to 0-2 on the season. The Lions were competitive for two and half quarters and even led at the half, but with a couple of offensive miscues and the lack of defensive talent, the game quickly spiraled out of control for a three-score loss.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Lions scouting report for Week 3: Who has the edge?

The Ravens lost their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 but rallied to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs to even their record at 1-1. Now Baltimore heads to Detroit to face the winless Lions at 1 p.m. Sunday. Here’s who has the edge in each phase of the game: Ravens passing game vs. Lions pass defense Quarterback Lamar Jackson put the Ravens in a hole with two interceptions in ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Kalif Raymond
baltimorenews.net

What the Lions Said After Justin Tucker's Game-Winner

"That one goes without saying, that was a tough one. But, here's what I do see. I see improvement. I thought our defense showed up today. I thought-even though it wasn't perfect and the way that ended-that's the best they've played thus far. Offensively, we hurt ourselves in the first half. But we did come back in the second and give ourselves a chance there at the end."
NFL
baltimorenews.net

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in Detroit

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field:. Coming in, you figured that if one thing about this game was a lock, an absolute certainty, it was this: Whatever happened, it couldn't possibly top the Ravens' win over the Chiefs the week before. That was a prime-time spectacular for the ages; this was just another game. And indeed, for 59 minutes and 57 seconds, it lived down to those expectations, depressingly so for the Ravens as they slowly let slip a game they should have won easily. But all that was wiped out by a finish that sent this game sailing right past the Kansas City game on the list of Baltimore wins destined to be remembered for decades. And I'm pretty sure this one can't be topped. Amazing. Stupendous. Historic. All that and more describes the 66-yard field goal that Justin Tucker put through the uprights, with help from a fateful doink, to turn a depressing defeat into a win that will have the entire football world shouting, "Are you kidding me???" It's the longest kick in NFL history. It bounced off the crossbar and went through instead of awry. It won a game. It adds a huge brick to the Hall of Fame candidacy Tucker is building. "That's legendary right there," Lamar Jackson said. Indeed. I'm sitting here typing words about it. But honestly, there are no words.
NFL
baltimorenews.net

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 3

There are four units in football -- offense, defense, special teams and the officials -- and only one of them can rule absolutely. The officials can rule absolutely in some instances, with no review or challenge of their decisions. Their word is final, even when evidence shows that they're wrong.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Reserve Covid 19
baltimorenews.net

Ravens Not Worried About Marquise Brown After Drops

The Ravens didn't think they were fortunate to win Sunday, but thankful to have a great kicker who let them off the hook. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown dropped three passes that could have been touchdowns. Tyus Bowser let an early opportunity for an interception slip through his hands, and Lamar Jackson threw a late interception that set up Detroit's go-ahead field goal.
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Lamar Jackson Is Airing It Out, And Soon Getting Another Weapon

The Ravens only scored 19 points and one touchdown, but Lamar Jackson could have had a career day passing in Detroit last Sunday. Jackson threw for 287 yards against the Lions, the second-most passing yards in a regular-season game of his career. Without drops by wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Jackson may have topped 400.
NFL
baltimorenews.net

NOTEBOOK: Swift earning more playing time in Lions' offense

It was no coincidence Detroit's offense perked up and helped get the team back into the game in the second half Sunday against Baltimore as soon as running back D'Andre Swift became more of a focal point in the offense. Swift, Detroit's talented second-year running back out of Georgia, had...
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Winless Lions visit Bears and their QB enigma

The Chicago Bears made the Super Bowl Shuffle famous. Right now, they're known more for their quarterback shuffle. Will it be Andy Dalton, Justin Fields or Nick Foles behind center when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday? Moreover, will it matter?. The Bears' offense is a mess and head...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Week 4 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Detroit Lions, where both teams are desperate for a win following brutal losses in Week 3. The Bears offense is coming off its worst performance in 40 years, where they mustered just 47 yards in rookie Justin Fields’ first start. Matt Nagy has come under fire, and rightfully so, with his game plan and usage of Fields. Now, all eyes are on him and what he does — or doesn’t do, assuming he’s handed over play calling to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.
NFL
USA Today

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Who has the advantage in Week 4?

The Detroit Lions head to Chicago in search of their first victory of the Dan Campbell coaching era. Detroit has been close in all three games but has not been able to play well enough over the entire four quarters to seal the deal. The 1-2 Bears are reeling after...
NFL
CBS Chicago

Bears vs. Lions: Three Things To Watch

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears are trying to figure it out and so are their fans ahead of Sunday’s game against the winless Lions. We’re here to help with another edition of “Three Things to Watch” when the Bears host Detroit. Who’s Starting At Quarterback? First thing to watch is the merry-go-round at quarterback. It’s like playing the slots at this point. Matt Nagy has been clear that Andy Dalton is his starting quarterback. But will Dalton be recovered enough from that knee injury to take the field Sunday? And if he’s not will Justin Fields be okay after injuring his throwing hand...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy