‘Cowboy Bebop’ Opening Credits First Look: Watch

By Sarah Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix had a special treat for Cowboy Bebop fans during their mega global fan event TUDUM: a first look at the live action series’ opening title sequence, scored by none other than the legendary Yoko Kanno. Fans of the original anime series know that Cowboy Bebop‘s opening credits were one of the most iconic parts of the show with Kanno’s brilliant jazz theme setting the tone for the genre-bending series. Now we have our first look at how Netflix’s upcoming live action adaption will reinvent those credits for a new generation.

