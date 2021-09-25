‘Cowboy Bebop’ Opening Credits First Look: Watch

Netflix has revealed all the ways their new live-action Cowboy Bebop series has recreated the anime's now classic original opening theme sequence! Ever since the streaming service had announced their plans to help produce a live-action version of Cowboy Bebop, anime fans have been proceeding cautiously considering the original is still lauded as a major classic to many. It's something those behind the series are fully aware of, and have made notes of in previous interviews about how they want to approach this series as something that acts as a further expansion of that original anime.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO