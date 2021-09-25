Netflix’s Unveils ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Title Sequence Featuring John Cho

Netflix is working on a slew of anime adaptations these days, and the site will be tested soon with a big release. Starting in November, Cowboy Bebop will come to life on screen at last, and fans are as nervous as they are hyped to see how the adaptation goes. And in a new interview, one of the project's showrunners is telling fans the series will expand pieces of the canon they know so well.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO