Netflix Announces Premiere Month For Season 5 – Talesbuzz

Netflix Announces Premiere Month For Season 5
Fresh off its formidable sweep at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, Netflix’s The Crown will come back for even more royal drama next year. Netflix, during its Tudum fan event on Saturday, revealed that The Crown will return for Season 5 November 2022. The Crown was initially set to conclude with the upcoming fifth season, but series creator Peter Morgan reversed the decision sharing that the Emmy-winning drama will actually end with its sixth installment.talesbuzz.com
