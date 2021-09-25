Netflix Announces Premiere Month For Season 5 – Talesbuzz

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Announces Premiere Month For Season 5

By Sarah Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off its formidable sweep at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, Netflix’s The Crown will come back for even more royal drama next year. Netflix, during its Tudum fan event on Saturday, revealed that The Crown will return for Season 5 November 2022. The Crown was initially set to conclude with the upcoming fifth season, but series creator Peter Morgan reversed the decision sharing that the Emmy-winning drama will actually end with its sixth installment.

Netflix Wins First Drama Series Emmy As Part Of Royal Rout – Talesbuzz

Netflix finally snagged its first major scripted series Emmy after The Crown won the Outstanding Drama Series category. The royal drama, which scored 24 nominations, beat The Boys, Bridgerton, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose and This Is Us as part of a major Emmys rout. The drama...
TV SERIES
‘Derry Girls’ To End With Season 3 On Channel 4 & Netflix – Talesbuzz

Channel 4’s comedy Derry Girls, which counts Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan among its stars and streams on Netflix globally, is coming to an end. Creator Lisa McGee announced Thursday in a statement on Twitter that the upcoming third season of the British series will be its last. “It was always the...
TV SERIES
‘Hit & Run’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has opted not to renew geopolitical espionage thriller Hit & Run, co-created, executive produced and headlined by Fauda’s Lior Raz, for a second season. The news comes a month and a half after the release of Season 1, which ended with a major cliffhanger. Hit & Run, which...
TV SERIES
Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed In New Teaser – Talesbuzz

It’s time to get your Karate gi’s ready for battle as Netflix’s Cobra Kai begins its journey to the All Valley Tournament in season 4, premiering Dec. 31. And while fans will have to wait until the very last day of 2021 to catch up with the newly formed powerhouse duo of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang—led by former foes Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)— take on the Cobra Kai dojo—led by antagonist John Kreese (Martin Kove)— Netflix promises it will all be worth the wait.
TV SERIES
‘Emily In Paris’: Netflix Sets Season 2 Premiere Date For Lily Collins Comedy, Releases Teaser – Netflix Tudum

Emily in Paris will make its retour au Netflix next year. During Saturday’s Tudu event, Netflix revealed that the Emmy-nominated comedy is set to return December 22. The romantic comedy, which was originally set at Paramount and later moved to the streamer, was renewed for Season 2 in November. Along with the premiere date announcement, the streamer released a teaser providing first glimpse at the new season. (You can watch it below.) In Emily In Paris, Emily (Collins), an ambitious twentysomething marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and...
TV SERIES
‘My Unorthodox Life’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix – Talesbuzz

Netflix has renewed My Unorthodox Life for season 2. The unscripted reality series follows the lives of businesswoman Julia Haart, her second husband Silvio Scaglia Haart, and her four children—Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam, and Aron— as they navigate life after leaving the ultra-orthodox Jewish faith and the religious community of Monsey, NY where she and her family have always called home.
TV SERIES
Film Lineup Set For Awards-Season Showcase – Talesbuzz

Talesbuzz’s Contenders London is officially back and in person, with the latest edition of the movie awards-season showcase set for Saturday, October 9 at the Ham Yard Hotel. The all-day in-person series of panels with 19 of the buzziest films and their filmmakers, actors and below-the-line talent will begin at 8 a.m. London time. There will also be a virtual edition beginning at 9:30 a.m.
MOVIES
‘Rugrats’ Revival Renewed For Season 2 At Paramount+ – Talesbuzz

The Rugrats are back for more as Paramount+ renews the revival of the classic Nickelodeon series for season 2. The revival, which follows the titular tots and their imaginative shenanigans, features original cast members E.G. Daily, Nancy Cartwright, Cheryl Chase, Cree Summer and Kath Soucie as Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, Phil and Lil, respectively. The voice cast also touts Nicole Byer, Tony Hale, Natalie Morales, Ashley Rae Spillers, Tommy Dewey, Anna Chlumsky, Timothy Simons and Michael McKean.
TV SERIES
‘Maid’ reviews: What do critics think of Margaret Qualley in ‘searing’ Netflix limited series?

The limited series “Maid” debuted on Netflix on October 1. The 10-hour drama stars Margaret Qualley as Alex, a mother stuck in the title profession after she leaves her abusive husband. So it’s not exactly an escapist binge, but is it worthy of a watch? It’s adapted from Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same name, and so far the “Maid” reviews are stellar. As of this writing the series has a MetaCritic score of 84 based on nine reviews counted, all of which are positive, with none classified negative or even mixed. So it’s not surprising that on Rotten Tomatoes, which...
TV & VIDEOS
The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
Jack Nicholson: This handsome guy is his son – guys

Definitely not a cuckoo child of the man who “flew over the cuckoo’s nest”!. He definitely got the chewing bar from his father! Hollywood legend and Hollywood offspring side by side: Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson (77) and his son Raymond (22) presented themselves together in the Hamptons near New York with a sympathetic “Shining” grin.
CELEBRITIES

