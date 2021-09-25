Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande Joke About The Voice Replacing Him: ‘Thanks a Lot Ari’
Ariana Grande may have just arrived at The Voice this season, but she and fellow judge Blake Shelton are joking she may oust him from his big red chair. Grande, 28, included a screenshot of an exchange between herself and Shelton, 45, in her latest Instagram post, showing a text message in which Shelton sent her an article titled, in part, “Producers at The Voice May Replace Blake Shelton After Ariana Grande Brings Fresh Energy.”talesbuzz.com
