Aerospace & Defense

THIS WEEK @NASA: Lunar Landing Site Selected for Artemis Rover, Lunar Crater Named After Matthew Henson

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOVE VIDEO: Positioning the agency for future success, a lunar landing site selected for a robotic explorer, and highlighting diversity on the Moon … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. Leadership Positions Agency for Future Mission Success. On Sept. 21, NASA Administrator...

Perseverance Rover spotted from space in striking new satellite image

Like a white gumball dropped in the sand, NASA's Perseverance rover glints amongst the cliffs of Mars in a striking new satellite image. Perseverance – or "Percy," to its familiars – has been rolling around Mars' massive Jezero Crater ever since it completed a death-defying parachute drop onto the Red Planet in February. In this image, captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Percy pushes through the dirt of South Séítah – a series of rocky ridges covered by sand dunes – in order to find a nice, ancient boulder to drill into.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
European-Japanese space mission gets 1st glimpse of Mercury

A joint European-Japanese spacecraft got its first glimpse of Mercury as it swung by the solar system's innermost planet while on a mission to deliver two probes into orbit in 2025.The BepiColombo mission made the first of six flybys of Mercury at 11:34 p.m. GMT (7:34 p.m. EST) Friday, using the planet's gravity to slow the spacecraft down.After swooping past Mercury at altitudes of under 200 kilometers (125 miles), the spacecraft took a low resolution black-and-white photo with one of its monitoring cameras before zipping off again.The European Space Agency said the captured image shows the Northern Hemisphere and...
ASTRONOMY
NASA Selects Five U.S. Companies to Mature Artemis Lander Concepts

NASA has selected five U.S. companies to help the agency enable a steady pace of crewed trips to the lunar surface under the agency’s Artemis program. These companies will make advancements toward sustainable human landing system concepts, conduct risk-reduction activities, and provide feedback on NASA’s requirements to cultivate industry capabilities for crewed lunar landing missions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New Satellite Photo of Tiny Perseverance on Mars Will Give You All The Feelings

Occasionally, as various orbiters make their rounds of Mars, they spot their ground-based friends far below. In a new image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), Perseverance has made a guest appearance. From hundreds of kilometers above the red planet, the rover appears as a tiny speck in the South Séítah region of the Jezero Crater. It's an image that demonstrates the very different instruments that we are using to explore the mysterious planet, from afar and from up very close indeed. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona) The mission of MRO, which has been in orbit since 2006, is primarily to study the atmosphere and large-scale...
ASTRONOMY
Matthew Henson
Bill Nelson
Lunar landers could spray instant landing pads as they arrive at the moon

Space exploration requires all kinds of interesting solutions to complex problems. There is a branch of NASA designed to support the innovators trying to solve those problems—the Institute for Advanced Concepts (NIAC). They occasionally hand out grant funding to worthy projects trying to tackle some of these challenges. The results from one of those grants are now in, and they are intriguing. A team from Masten Space Systems, supported by Honeybee Robotics, Texas A&M, and the University of Central Florida, came up with a way a lunar lander could deposit its own landing pad on the way down.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA Issues Contracts to Mature Electrified Aircraft Propulsion Technologies by 2035

(NASA) – NASA has selected two U.S. companies to support its Electric Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD) that will rapidly mature Electrified Aircraft Propulsion (EAP) technologies through ground and flight demonstrations. Through the EPFD program, NASA seeks to introduce EAP technologies to U.S. aviation fleets no later than 2035, supporting short-range...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Apollo 17 rocks reveal a strange connection between the and

When you look at photos from Apollo missions you may feel a mix of pride and wonder. When University of Oxford geologist Claire Nichols gazes at them, she feels something else: frustration. There are tantalizing rocks just out of frame. “You see in the background of some of the photographs...
ASTRONOMY
FAST lets lunar landers create their own landing pad before touchdown

One of the biggest challenges for future lunar missions and a subject of intense study by NASA and other agencies is how to deal with the lunar regolith that tends to cling to everything. Lunar regolith can create problems for rocket engines and other critical systems used on the moon’s surface. A company called Masten Space Systems has developed a system that they call FAST or in-Flight Alumina Spray Technique.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Space Exploration
This Week at NASA - Preparing for Lunar Exploration

Positioning the agency for future success, a lunar landing site selected for a robotic explorer, and highlighting diversity on the Moon ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Artificial Intelligence provides sharper images of lunar craters that contain water ice

The moon's polar regions are home to craters and other depressions that never receive sunlight. Today, a group of researchers led by the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Germany present the highest-resolution images to date covering 17 such craters. Craters of this type could contain frozen water, making them attractive targets for future lunar missions, and the researchers focused further on relatively small and accessible craters surrounded by gentle slopes. In fact, three of the craters have turned out to lie within the just-announced mission area of NASA's Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER), which is scheduled to touch down on the moon in 2023. Imaging the interior of permanently shadowed craters is difficult, and efforts so far have relied on long exposure times resulting in smearing and lower resolution. By taking advantage of reflected sunlight from nearby hills and a novel image processing method, the researchers have now produced images at 1–2 meters per pixel, which is at or very close to the best capability of the cameras.
ASTRONOMY

