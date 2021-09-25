CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherlyn Chopra takes a dig at Shilpa Shetty by calling her Didi on Twitter

By Sarah Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaj Kundra has been granted his bail and is now cooling his heels at his bungalow in Juhu and has been prohibited from leaving the country and also asked to report to the nearest police station once a week till the case is over but femme fatale that she is , actress Sherlyn Chopra is not at all hesitating to take dig or two at the beleaguered man or his pretty wife Shilpa Shetty on social media. The latest is that Sherlyn Chopra has taken to her Twitter handle and asked Shilpa Shetty to make a difference to the real world and that too in shudh Hindi wich she has mastered over the last few years.

