Quilt Werks sews up a new spot downtown

Bob (left) and Stacy Butz (center) cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of Quilt Werks at 1505 Main Street in downtown Newberry. Also pictured Councilperson Carlton Kinard, Mayor Foster Senn, and Liz MacDonald, administrator of The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

Many shoppers were eager to get a look at the new Quilt Werks store downtown.

Quilt Werks carries a large variety of products for all your quilting needs.

Sewing machines and accessories are just part of the selection at the new Quilt Werks at 1505 Main Street in Newberry.

NEWBERRY — There’s a new spot downtown you might have a notion to check out. Actually, they have notions that you may want to take home. Quilt Werks has opened up at 1505 Main Street and features everything from needles to sewing machines for the active quilting community in the Newberry area.

Owners Stacy and Bob Butz are proud to offer a new line of products to the area they now call home, having recently moved to the county from the Charlotte area.

“We fell in love with this town, but during COVID I went to try and find some fabric and couldn’t find any,” said Stacy Butz. “Bob suggested that she open a store so we did.”

“You have done a lot of work and it looks beautiful. You are going to draw from a lot of areas. We are excited to have you in Newberry,” said Mayor Foster Senn at the grand opening.

“We’re super excited to be part of the Newberry Community,” said Bob Butz. “What we find really exciting about the area is the connection with the arts and what we can bring.”

According to Senn, the Newberry Arts Center has seen an uptick in the popularity of their quilting classes and the population seems more than willing to support a quilting supply store.

“They (the Arts Center) have some great teachers that we can partner with. One of the great things we are working on is how to start a (summer) camp for kids that may include a sewing machine for the kids to take home,” Stacy Butz said.“We’ll also have what I call a ‘sit and sew’ I’ll have a table, and whatever project you’re working on just bring it and chill out and have help with your project.”

This was also a great time to open because, “there’s a quilt-hop going on in the Carolinas that we are excited to be a part of The all-Carolinas Quilt-Hop” said Stacy Butz.

Stacy Butz explained that, similar to a wine tasting trail, the quilt-hop takes folks all over the Carolinas to points of interest to quilters.

Butz also mentioned her gratitude to her husband, Bob, Karla Irby and Sandy Schafer who have helped her get the business launched.

She went on to say that eventually there is room for the store to expand into the basement, as well. There is space to offer some classes or even sewing machine repair after the business gets going. So keep an eye on their website and Facebook pages for more information or give them a call at 803-723-0454.

