CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

Quilt Werks sews up a new spot downtown

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxLiq_0c7zpeiv00
Bob (left) and Stacy Butz (center) cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of Quilt Werks at 1505 Main Street in downtown Newberry. Also pictured Councilperson Carlton Kinard, Mayor Foster Senn, and Liz MacDonald, administrator of The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afOaw_0c7zpeiv00

Many shoppers were eager to get a look at the new Quilt Werks store downtown.

Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SgQC_0c7zpeiv00

Quilt Werks carries a large variety of products for all your quilting needs.

Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8SrJ_0c7zpeiv00

Sewing machines and accessories are just part of the selection at the new Quilt Werks at 1505 Main Street in Newberry.

Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — There’s a new spot downtown you might have a notion to check out. Actually, they have notions that you may want to take home. Quilt Werks has opened up at 1505 Main Street and features everything from needles to sewing machines for the active quilting community in the Newberry area.

Owners Stacy and Bob Butz are proud to offer a new line of products to the area they now call home, having recently moved to the county from the Charlotte area.

“We fell in love with this town, but during COVID I went to try and find some fabric and couldn’t find any,” said Stacy Butz. “Bob suggested that she open a store so we did.”

“You have done a lot of work and it looks beautiful. You are going to draw from a lot of areas. We are excited to have you in Newberry,” said Mayor Foster Senn at the grand opening.

“We’re super excited to be part of the Newberry Community,” said Bob Butz. “What we find really exciting about the area is the connection with the arts and what we can bring.”

According to Senn, the Newberry Arts Center has seen an uptick in the popularity of their quilting classes and the population seems more than willing to support a quilting supply store.

“They (the Arts Center) have some great teachers that we can partner with. One of the great things we are working on is how to start a (summer) camp for kids that may include a sewing machine for the kids to take home,” Stacy Butz said.“We’ll also have what I call a ‘sit and sew’ I’ll have a table, and whatever project you’re working on just bring it and chill out and have help with your project.”

This was also a great time to open because, “there’s a quilt-hop going on in the Carolinas that we are excited to be a part of The all-Carolinas Quilt-Hop” said Stacy Butz.

Stacy Butz explained that, similar to a wine tasting trail, the quilt-hop takes folks all over the Carolinas to points of interest to quilters.

Butz also mentioned her gratitude to her husband, Bob, Karla Irby and Sandy Schafer who have helped her get the business launched.

She went on to say that eventually there is room for the store to expand into the basement, as well. There is space to offer some classes or even sewing machine repair after the business gets going. So keep an eye on their website and Facebook pages for more information or give them a call at 803-723-0454.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

German food shines at Oktoberfest

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry’s Oktoberfest is this Saturday, and a major part of the festival will be the German inspired cuisine. While visitors can get other food items such as barbecue, soul food and various other fair foods, this article will focus on the German food. This year,...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

October Main Street Shop and Dine Night

NEWBERRY — Another Main Street Shop and Dine Night is coming to downtown Newberry. For the October 1 event, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., pedestrians are invited to stroll, shop, and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street. Additionally, downtown bars and restaurants are permitted to serve beer and wine to-go to interested patrons visiting the 4-9 p.m. event, so patrons may enjoy a glass of their beverage of choice while they visit.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

A look back at the first Newberry Oktoberfest

NEWBERRY — In rummaging through the archives at The Newberry Observer, a copy of the Friday, Sept. 27, 2002, featuring a new downtown festival, was discovered. That festival was the first Newberry Oktoberfest hosted by the Newberry Historic Events Committee and the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. According to the...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Who was Old Joe and Malcolm Lassane?

NEWBERRY — Have you heard the name Old Joe? Maybe you’ve passed by the Firehouse Conference Center and noticed the plaque memorializing Old Joe. Well, the story of Old Joe stretches back to 1902 as he galloped into the hearts of many, including that of Newberry fireman, Malcolm “Mac” Lassane.
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Business
Newberry Observer

The Palmetto Trail’s volunteers

Forget all the talk about what the minimum wage is and what it should be—let’s talk about no-wage jobs. Let’s talk volunteers. The Palmetto Trail couldn’t remain the free, always-open resource that it is without a huge commitment from volunteers. Our volunteers build things. They clean things. They repair things. They mow things.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Two day art exhibition draws a crowd

Robert Matheson’s painting titled “Unlocking the Well of Creativity.” His piece is surrounded by other art created by various artist. Pictures taken by Robert Matheson. Guest chat with artist during the exhibition. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer. This piece by Robert Matheson and Rebekah Clevenger, “Nothing is Sacred” will...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

709
Followers
758
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy