1 dead, 2 injured in Broomfield Walgreens parking lot shooting; suspect in custody

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – One man is dead and two wounded after a shooting in a Walgreens parking lot on Saturday, the Broomfield Police Department said. BPD responded to the shooting just after noon at Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street, and found three people had been shot. One man was pronounced dead on scene and the other two, a man and a woman, were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions, police said.