Other View: Even stiffer fines, more alcohol bans needed to keep the peace on US flights
Who would have imagined that being a flight attendant would be such a dangerous job?. According to a survey of nearly 5,000 flight attendants, 17% said they have experienced a physical incident involving passengers this year, as reported by The Associated Press and others. Further, approximately 85% of those surveyed have had at least one incident involving an unruly passenger.www.brainerddispatch.com
Comments / 0