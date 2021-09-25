CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Aston Villa winner offside, Bruno Fernandes will bounce back

SkySports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Gunnar Solskjaer claimed Aston Villa's late winner at Old Trafford should have been ruled out for offside after Manchester United suffered their first league defeat of the season. Having kicked off their Champions League campaign to Young Boys with defeat, and being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Rio Ferdinand's claim that Cristiano Ronaldo was trying to do his job against Young Boys as Manchester United boss insists superstar has fitted in brilliantly at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit out at former team-mate Rio Ferdinand for suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo was trying to do the manager’s job during their Champions League defeat by Young Boys on Tuesday. Ferdinand said he would have ordered Ronaldo to sit down after claiming the 36-year-old superstar had hollered “instructions”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Alex Telles is BACK from injury and will be in Manchester United's Carabao Cup squad on Wednesday - with teenage star Anthony Elanga also named

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga will be in Manchester United's Carabao Cup squad on Wednesday. The Red Devils manager has already revealed Jesse Lingard will start against West Ham at Old Trafford. And Solskjaer told the club's website that Telles' return from injury and Elanga's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stands by decision to make 11 changes in Carabao Cup defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he did not regret making 11 changes to his side as Manchester United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham.The United manager changed his entire starting line-up from Sunday’s 2-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium - a result the visitors avenged four days later with their first win at Old Trafford since 2007. United had reached the semi-finals of the competition in each of the last two seasons and will have had ambitions of going one step further - but their wait for a first trophy under the Norwegian goes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
David De Gea
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Kortney Hause
CBS Sports

WATCH: Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gets in Bruno Fernandes' head before Man United penalty miss

The legend of "Dibu" grows with each passing day. Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez, the goalkeeper of both the Copa America-winning Argentina national team and Premier League club Aston Villa, talks trash with the best of them. Now, there are players who don't lack confidence but wait to trash talk after the fact. Maybe it comes after a goal, after a challenge or what have you, but Martinez talks the talk and then walks the walk. On Saturday, as Cristiano Ronaldo looked on, he got way up in Bruno Fernandes's face before the Manchester United midfielder missed a decisive injury time penalty that could have salvaged a draw for the favorites. Take a look:
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Manchester United vs Aston Villa Player Ratings as Bruno Fernandes miss the crucial penalty to lose 1-0 to Villa

At the end of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa game at Old Trafford, here are our Manchester United vs Aston Villa Player Ratings. Starting with an unchanged line-up, Manchester United tried to get into the lead position in the early minutes. However, the lack of prolificness in front of the goal cost them the lead. However, Maguire’s misplaced pass almost cost Manchester United the goal in the first half but David de Gea saved the blushes. At the end of the half time, Manchester United came close to opening the scoring but were unable to as Emi Martinez was up to his task.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

I’d have backed Bruno Fernandes with my mortgage – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United’s penalty taker after the playmaker’s rare miss helped Aston Villa to victory at Old Trafford. Defender Kortney Hause gave Villa the lead in the 88th minute with a near-post header only to handle the ball moments later, giving United the chance to salvage a point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Old Trafford#Portuguese#The Premier League
The Independent

Donny van de Beek: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understands midfielder’s frustration

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he understands Donny van de Beek’s frustrations with his limited amount of playing time at Manchester United. Van de Beek was pictured angrily throwing a piece of chewing gum after not being chosen to come on as a substitute while United were searching for a late winner in Wednesday’s Champions League victory over Villarreal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo 'tells Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Manchester United MUST move the ball quicker if they are to make the most of his attacking talent' after lacklustre displays against Villarreal, Aston Villa and Young Boys

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made it clear to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Manchester United must play the ball quicker if they are to make the most of his attacking talent. Ronaldo, 36, has hit the ground running on his return to Old Trafford this season, bagging five goals in five games including a dramatic winner against Villarreal on Wednesday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
chatsports.com

West Ham 1-2 Manchester United: Substitute Mark Noble misses late penalty with his FIRST touch in a chaotic finale as Jesse Lingard comes back to haunt his former club with a sublime winner to hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men victory in east London

David de Gea produced an injury-time penalty save after Jesse Lingard's late winner to earn Manchester United a dramatic victory at West Ham. Lingard looked to have wrapped up all three points on his return to West Ham when he bent a fine effort into the top corner in the last minute of normal time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy