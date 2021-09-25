CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Highlights and Goals: Leeds United 1-2 West Ham in Premier League

By Mario Meza May
vavel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. West Ham is still in the running with their good campaign, and they have maintained their perfect performance against Leeds since their return to the Premier League. 3 of 3 for the Hammers.

www.vavel.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Three things we learned from West Ham 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester United did Sunday what they have done best over the past two years. Come from behind to win away from home. Here are three things we learned from United’s 2-1 victory over West Ham. 1. Look good play good. You know the feeling when you put on your best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Diego Llorente
Person
David Moyes
Person
Luke Ayling
The Independent

West Ham vs Manchester United predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

West Ham will have to do without their all-time record Premier League scorer against Manchester United.Michail Antonio is suspended after his sending off against Southampton.That may force David Moyes into a reorganisation in a bid to combat the visitors’ potent attacking threat.Cristiano Ronaldo already has three goals after returning to the club during the summer transfer window.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The match will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 19 September at the London Stadium.How can I watch?It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

West Ham United 1-2 Manchester United: Jesse Lingard nets winner amid late drama

There was late drama as Manchester United snatched a 2-1 win away at West Ham United in Sunday’s Premier League encounter. Cristiano Ronaldo cancelled out a fortuitous Hammers opener in the first half, before Jesse Lingard netted against his former club late in the second. West Ham might have salvaged a point with a last-gasp penalty kick, but for a fine David de Gea save.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Report: United 0 West Ham 1

It was almost a completely different team sheet from the one at the weekend after both managers made wholesale changes for this midweek cup tie. There were 21 fresh names on duty in the starting line-ups from our 2-1 away win, with only West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen making the XIs four days on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Manchester United#League Cup#Vavel Com#Hammers#Meslier#Westham#Leeds United Lrb Lufc#Universo#Telemundo Sports#Nbc Sports App#Usa Network#Vavel Usa
90min.com

Leeds predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

Leeds' winless run in the Premier League could stretch to six games unless they overcome West Ham at Elland Road on Saturday. The Whites have drawn three of their opening five matches, but a win has so far evaded Marcelo Bielsa's all-out attacking machine. Conceding goals has also been an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leeds 1-2 West Ham: Player Ratings

Leeds United are still looking for their first win of the Premier League season after Michail Antonio’s late winner for West Ham United delivered a gut punch to Marcelo Bielsa’s side. An excellent first half performance was topped off by a goal from Raphinha, while Illan Meslier was integral in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United: Antonio's late winner sinks Leeds

Despite a lively start from the visitors, Leeds struck first through Raphinha, and the hosts were good value for their lead in the first half. However, they were unable to withstand the West Ham fightback after the break, fatigue beginning to show as a Junior Firpo own-goal made it 1-1 before Antonio snatched the victory late on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
vavel.com

West Ham vs Rapid Vienna LIVE: Score Updates (2-0)

Out: Nikola Vlašić and Mark Noble. In minutes the match between West Ham vs Rapid Vienna for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will start. We will have all the information live from the Olympic Stadium in London. 11:11 AM6 hours ago. Tune in here West Ham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Match Recap: Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United

Leeds United were beaten by West Ham United at the death as Michael Antonio turned the game on it’s head in the final moments at Elland Road. The away side started well, with Antonio and Benhrama forcing Meslier into two good saves. But The Whites battled their way into the game and took the lead on 20 minutes as Rodrigo led a counter-attack down the right-hand side. He chopped the ball inside to Klich on the edge of the box who laid it off for Raphinha. The Brazilian stepped up and drilled a low finish round the keeper and into the bottom left corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

The Green Street Hammers Predict: Leeds United v West Ham United

After a rollercoaster of a week consisting of two contrasting results against Manchester United, West Ham’s next opponent is Marcelo Bielsa’s highly energetic Leeds side. From Mark Noble’s last-second penalty miss last Sunday to a victory at Old Trafford to progress through to the next round of the Carabao Cup, West Ham will ultimately be in high spirits as they travel to Elland Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy