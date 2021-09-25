CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans defensive line trio were bright spots in loss to the Panthers

By Coty Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eB6d9_0c7zpGjb00

HOUSTON — When the Houston Texans took on the Carolina Panthers Thursday night, there wasn’t a lot of positivity to take from the 24-9 defeat at NRG Stadium. But the eulogistic play of the defensive line became one of a handful of assessments the Texans could build on moving forward.

The front four was the primary reason the Texans had an opportunity to pull off an absurd upset against the Panthers until late in the fourth quarter. They applied pressure on Sam Darnold through the night, resulting in three sacks — two of which were strip fumbles recovered by Carolina.

Following the game, Darnold credited his sacks to poor decision-making for holding on to the ball too long. But the Texans’ ability to get after the quarterback is a testament to the improved defensive front.

“Our defensive line has been playing very, very hard,” coach David Culley said. “They put so much pressure on him [Sam Darnold] that we ended up having a couple of fumbles they created. Had we been able to get those, obviously we didn’t have any turnovers, neither one of us did — but those could have been game-changers. It just didn’t happen of us and that’s football.”

The Texans had several notable standouts on their defensive front against the Panthers, but none more so than Ross Blacklock, Jonathan Greenard and Jacob Martin.

The trio of linemen’s youth brought explosiveness and agility to Houston’s front four. Their performance against Carolina was not surprising to Culley, who stated he watches Blacklock, Greenard and Martin excel in their pass-rush every day at practice.

Blacklock and Greenard registered the two strip-sacks on Darnold for a combined loss of 11 yards in the second quarter. It was Blacklock’s first career sack, while Greenard added a career-best four tackles (two solo hits) in his season debut with the Texans. Martin ended the night with three tackles, one tackle for a loss.

“The pass-rush was definitely better this week,” Blacklock said. “Guys got a lot of action. We pride ourselves in the d-line room to be productive in any way form or fashion. Thursday night was good, but we could always be better.”

The lone negative Culley saw in his defensive line was the number of explosive plays they gave up versus the Panthers. Culley said the defensive front — and the entire defense — has to do a better job of executing when they have their opposition on 2nd-and-long and 3rd-and-long.

According to Culley, Carolina recorded eight explosive plays on offense while the Texans had three. He described the uneven production as “tough sledding.”

But it’s an issue Culley is on the brink of fixing with the play of Blacklock, Greenard and Martin leading the defensive front with more snaps in the future.

“I just wanted to get more reps — that was a big thing,” said Greenard. “But the team, just playing with the team and feeding off of them and how we play with each other, I think that makes our jobs easier upfront to make more plays and we’re more comfortable when they know what we’re doing.”

“I think us just having that full off-season with OTA’s and things like that, it helped us mesh well and understand our tendencies and playing with each other, so I think it’s a true testament of how we feed off of each other.”

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

Panthers vs. Texans prediction, odds, lines for Thursday Night Football in Week 3

Panthers -7.5 Moneyline: Panthers -380, Texans +290. Over/Under: 43.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Not many people would have believed you before the season if you had said the Panthers would be a 7-point favorite heading into Houston for a Thursday Night Football game. However, the Panthers have looked extremely impressive through their first two weeks. They beat the Saints in Week 2, who were coming off a huge win against the Packers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans WR Brandin Cooks an NFL Leader In Loss To Panthers

- Houston Texans head coach David Culley nicknamed wide receiver Brandin Cooks "Mr. Consistency" after a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The reason? He's the one target always open. Once again, the Texans passing attack struggled against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has entire Texans defense shaking in fear

The Carolina Panthers have a shot at becoming the first team to go 3-0 this season. That’s if they can beat the Houston Texans Thursday night to kick off Week 3 of the 2021 NFL regular season. And if you’re looking at someone who could dominate in this game for the Panthers, then look no further than the team’s backfield, where running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to ball out, despite a short week for Carolina.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Person
Jacob Martin
Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers vs Texans defensive preview: Another chance to build momentum

The Carolina Panthers defense has been the best in the league through the first two weeks of the season. They rank first in passing yards allowed per game, rushing yards allowed per game, total yards allowed per game, and points allowed per game. Their defensive DVOA is -50.2%, an unsustainably insane metric that is basically twice as good as any defense has ever scored in that statistic for a whole season.
NFL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Texans; McCaffrey hurt

HOUSTON — Thanks to another efficient performance from Sam Darnold and continued dominant play by their defense, the Carolina Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015, when they reached the Super Bowl. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 takeaways from Texans' 24-9 loss to Panthers

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans dropped their second consecutive game in a 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Thursday night, at NRG Stadium. The Texans showed a lot of fight on both sides of the ball, but the plethora of injuries sustained the prior week was too much for Houston to overcome against Carolina.
NFL
kion546.com

Texans’ rookie QB Mills to face Panthers’ top-ranked defense

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills will make his first career start Thursday night against a Carolina Panthers defense that ranks first in the NFL. Mills made his debut in the second half of a loss to Cleveland last Sunday after Tyrod Taylor was injured. The Panthers are 2-0 for the first time since 2017. The last time they opened a season 3-0 was in 2015 when they won their first 14 games and reached the Super Bowl.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Sledding#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
ESPN

Texans done in by inability to run ball in loss to Panthers

HOUSTON -- — The Houston Texans got a solid performance from rookie quarterback Davis Mills in his first career start Thursday night. But they were doomed by their inability to run the ball or prevent big plays in a 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. “We just weren’t very good...
NFL
audacy.com

Payton Turner’s Saints debut a major bright spot on brutal day vs Panthers

The 26-7 defeat was the insult added to the injuries, but there were still a handful of bright spots for the Saints. One was clearly bigger than others. That came in the form of rookie Payton Turner, who was making his debut a week after not seeing the field in a win over the Green Bay Packers. He had a couple rookie moments in the first half, jumping offside to hand Carolina a free first down and getting flagged for roughing the passer as he wrapped up QB Sam Darnold's ankles.
NFL
Star Courier

First look: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans odds and lines

The Carolina Panthers (2-0) hope to continue their surprising start and win their third straight game when facing the Houston Texans (1-1) on the road for the first game of Week 3. Kickoff for Thursday Night Football is at 8:20 p.m. at NRG Stadium. Below, we look at the Panthers vs. Texans odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy