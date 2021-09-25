CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles Reshuffle Offensive Line Like it's 2020 Again

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA – It feels like a time machine nobody wants to board because it feels like a trip back to 2020 when the Eagles used 14 different starting offensive line combinations.

Here the Eagles are again, after just Week 2, with two replacements having to step in for a pivotal Monday night game against their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata was officially ruled on Saturday with a knee sprain. In his place will step Andre Dillard, a former first-round pick from 2019 out to prove he is not a bust.

“We believe in everybody,” said running back Miles Sanders. “We have the guys who we have. We depend on the starters but we also have guys who can be starters, too. I’m excited for Andre to get out there and get his reps. He had a good camp,”

Mailata will remain on the 53-man roster, head coach Nick Sirianni said, and not go on Injured Reserve.

“We're going to just play it by ear,” said the coach. “We don't really know exactly yet (how long Mailata will be out), but we're hoping (to have him back) soon, sooner than later, but yeah, he'll be out this week.”

Earlier in the week, rookie second-round pick Landon Dickerson was tabbed to be the starter at right guard when Brandon Brooks suffered a pectoral strain in last week’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Also ruled out for Monday night is safety Rodney McLeod, with linebacker Davion Taylor (calf) and running back Boston Scott (illness) listed as questionable.

McLeod will miss his third straight game this year. Clearly, the Eagles had hoped the veteran would be ready to play by now otherwise they could have just placed him on Injured Reserve at the start of the season to save a roster spot.

Players can return from IR after missing just three games.

Some good news, though. Tight end Zach Ertz was activated off the Reserve/COVID list on Saturday. He had been placed on the list on Monday.

“We didn't know one way or the other with Zach early on in the week, so we kind of made a couple different plans with personnel groupings, just in the case that we got to today and he was ready to go,” said Sirianni.

“So, he was, and I feel comfortable because he got to practice today, and he got a good practice in today, looked good out there, so confident that he'll be able to step in and accomplish what we want him to accomplish.”

As for the offensive line juggling so early in the season, well, not ideal, though Sirianni didn’t seem overly concerned due to the way OL coach Jeff Stoutland conducts his business with his position group.

Sirianni said that Stoutland will hold walkthroughs with his line during team meetings.

“They've had a ton of communication back and forth with each other, so as far as the communication and a chemistry standpoint, I've got no worries there,” the coach said. “This is a really tight unit, not just one through five but one through 10.”

Sirianni also professed that he likes what he has seen of Dillard since he arrived as the head coach in January.

Dillard made three starts at left tackle as a rookie when Jason Peters was hurt, and one at right tackle when Lane Johnson was out. He missed all of last season after tearing a biceps muscle in August.

“I've seen him have confidence,” said Sirianni. “I've seen him be able to shut the pass rush down in our practice. We gave him a couple different looks of different scout team players to go against, and I feel really confident in Andre, and he should feel confident in himself.

“Since I've gotten here, again, I can't say what happened in the past here. Since I've gotten here, I've had complete confidence in him. I know he had that injury that set him back a little bit in training camp, but I've had complete confidence in him ever since I've got here, and then he gets that Jets game and the Jets practices and the New England practices, and I just think he's looked really good.”

Now, Dillard has a chance to prove his coach’s observations correct.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Nick Sirianni's offensive identity doesn't currently mesh with the Eagles personnel

Nick Sirianni addressed the Eagles offensive implosion on Monday night football and as the rookie head coach works to correct his mistakes, he could start with the teams’ offensive identity. Asked about it on Wednesday, Sirianni hinted at “explosive plays” and protecting the football, yet the head coach spent Monday...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Brooks
profootballnetwork.com

Is Jalen Hurts hampered in Eagles offense by Nick Sirianni’s play-calling?

When things go wrong for an NFL team, the quarterback and the head coach often face the most scrutiny. It’s no different in Philadelphia, as quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni faced many hard questions on Monday night after a 41-21 drubbing. Jalen Hurts takes blame for poor...
NFL
EagleMaven

Eagles-Chiefs: Behind Enemy Lines

PHILADELPHIA - It's not all surprising that the Eagles enter Sunday's game with Kansas City and Andy Reid at 1-2. It's very surprising that the high-powered Chiefs will arrive at Lincoln Financial Field with the same record. There are two ways to look at the latter. The optimistic side will...
NFL
Phillymag.com

Bad Luck Finds the Eagles’ O-Line Again

Left tackle Jordan Mailata sprained his knee in practice on Thursday and isn’t expected to play Monday night in Dallas. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells always had a few words of advice for his assistants who made it to the big chair in the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Jets#Cowboys#American Football#Nfc East#Injured Reserve#Ir#Reserve Covid
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
USA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
481
Followers
588
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy