With a convincing win last night in primetime, the Carolina Panthers are off to a 3-0 start. The Panthers got off to a quick 7-0 lead against the Texans and have yet to be trailing in any game so far this year. Now I’ll be honest I went into this season with zero expectations. But things are starting to excite me now. The one downside to the game was injuries. Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey left the game with a hamstring injury and first-round draft pick Jaycee Horn had to be helped off the field in the third quarter. Former NC State standout Justin Burris also left the game with an injury. Thanks to the Thursday night game the team has a long week before the Panthers travel back to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday. That time will be needed to hopefully rest and recover.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO