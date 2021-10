ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck were getting better in practice this week during his “Bulldogs Live” coach’s show. “Both of them are getting better,” Smart said on Thursday night. “The best indicator of that is practice, to me, not really game reps. But both of those guys got to get game reps (against Vanderbilt) and grow and continue to try to show they can continue to function and make good decisions within the offense.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO