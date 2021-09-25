CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Garcia gets a record, little else at rough Ryder for Europe

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Nobody has collected more wins at the Ryder Cup than Sergio Garcia. Not in history. And, when it comes to his European teammates, certainly not this week. Garcia won twice with fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm to surpass Nick Faldo on Saturday with his 24th and 25th career victories at the event he treasures the most. But the wins and the record came on a day in which Europe fell even further behind — 11-5 to an American team that’s not having trouble with many players outside of Spain.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Golf – Garcia equals Faldo’s record for Ryder Cup match wins

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) – Sergio Garcia demonstrated his Ryder Cup prowess yet again on a difficult opening morning for Europe at Whistling Straits as the Spaniard equalled the record for match wins in the competition. In tandem with world number one and fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, the 41-year-old revelled in...
GOLF
kelo.com

Golf-Rahm and Garcia to spearhead Europe Ryder Cup defence

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) -World number one Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were chosen on Thursday to spearhead Europe’s Ryder Cup defence with captain Padraig Harrington sending out the Spanish duo in the opening foursomes to face Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. In a clear indication Europe will try to...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Ap#European#Spaniard#American
chatsports.com

Sergio Garcia breaks Ryder Cup record, but big deficit has him bummed

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – It was the very definition of a hollow victory. With his 3-and-1 victory paired with Jon Rahm over Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, Sergio Garcia became the all-time leader in matches won at the Ryder Cup. The Spaniard secured his 24th career match victory, passing Nick Faldo...
GOLF
audacy.com

The Latest: Garcia chip gives Europe momentum at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Day 2 of the Ryder Cup (all times CDT):. After falling behind big early, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm have drawn even with Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger after nine holes on Day 2 at the Ryder Cup. Garcia chipped in for birdie...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBO

The Latest: Garcia sets a record with 24th Ryder Cup victory

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — The Latest on Day 2 of the Ryder Cup (all times CDT):. Sergio Garcia has surpassed Nick Faldo for the most wins in Ryder Cup history. Garcia earned his 24th win Saturday when he and Jon Rahm overcame an early deficit for a 3-and-1 victory over Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Team USA Dominate, Whilst Garcia Breaks Ryder Cup Record

Team USA Dominate, Whilst Garcia Breaks Ryder Cup Record. The Spanish duo of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia made it two wins from two in the morning foursomes, with Garcia breaking the record for most matches won at the Ryder Cup. Despite being 3-down through three holes against Brooks Koepka...
GOLF
dallassun.com

Sergio Garcia makes no excuses for Europe's Ryder Cup loss

Spain's Sergio Garcia might have left the 43rd Ryder Cup as the all-time leading points-getter, but he made no excuses regarding his side's 19-9 drubbing at the hands of the Americans last week at Whistling Straits. Garcia didn't sound like a golfer who, partnering with world No. 1 and fellow...
GOLF
Golf Digest

In aftermath of Europe's record Ryder Cup loss, Padraig Harrington discusses what he could have done different

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Four days into the rest of his life as a former Ryder Cup captain, Padraig Harrington is doing just fine, thank you very much. His golf might be a little rusty - he opened with a three-over par 75 at Carnoustie on the opening day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - but post-round the 50-year old Dubliner was his usual amiable self. Already, one senses, the record-breaking 19-9 defeat suffered by his side at Whistling Straits is receding into his memory’s middle-distance.
GOLF
The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Responds To Message From Brooks Koepka

Are Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – dare we say it – friends? Based on their social media activity, we think so. DeChambeau and Koepka are, believe it or not, U.S. teammates at the Ryder Cup. That means they’re going to have to put their feud behind them to bring the Ryder Cup trophy back to the States. It appears they’re on the right track.
GOLF
Fox News

Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky celebrate as golfer makes Ryder Cup history

Dustin Johnson celebrated his Ryder Cup triumph with a big smooch from fiancée Paulina Gretzky on Sunday as the U.S. captured the title for the first time since 2016. Johnson and Gretzky were seen embracing after Johnson’s day was done. One of the top U.S. golfers finished his Sunday singles matchup against Europe’s Paul Casey one up. With the win, Johnson entered a very exclusive Ryder Cup club with his dominant performance.
GOLF
Golf.com

Bryson DeChambeau, caddie narrowly avoid rarely used ruling at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has not even played a full round at the Ryder Cup yet, but he’s already made a ton of headlines. From his spectator-plunking birdie on the 1st, to his mammoth drive at the 5th, each time he’s stepped to the ball, something worthwhile has happened. At the 6th...
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas is changing caddies and hiring a familiar face

Just days after a raucous celebration at the Ryder Cup, news has arrived from the camp of Justin Thomas: he’s got a new caddie on the bag. Not just any caddie, of course, but Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, one of the most successful caddies in PGA Tour history. Bones famously caddied for Phil Mickelson for much of Lefty’s career until taking a gig as an on-course reporter for NBC and Golf Channel.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy