Koepka gets no relief at Ryder Cup; saves par anyway

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Brooks Koepka lost a long argument with rules officials who would not grant him relief from an awkward lie near a drain on the 15th hole at the Ryder Cup. Koepka and his partner, Daniel Berger, argued with a pair of rules officials that a drain placed near a bunker to the right of the fairway would interfere with Koepka’s downswing. The issue is more serious because Koepka has been dealing with a wrist injury. According to Rule 16.1, free relief is allowed when an abnormal course condition, including immovable obstructions such as a drain, “physically interferes with the player’s area of intended stance or area of intended swing.”

