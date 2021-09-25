CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art of Rally heading to PlayStation consoles in October

By Stephany Nunneley
vg247.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriving game Art of Rally is coming to PlayStation consoles this fall. Already available on PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and on Xbox Game Pass, the game will arrive on PlayStation 4 and PS5 on October 6. The game features cars from different rally eras, including classics from...

