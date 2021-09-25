CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Premieres This December

By Alex Zalben
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for more fancy adventures in Emily in Paris Season 2? Well get ready, because Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and all her French friends are back for a second season on Netflix on December 22, 2021, as just revealed as part of the streamer’s virtual TUDUM event. According...

decider.com

Darren Star
Kate Walsh
Lily Collins
