Bottoms Up! The Leaf Peeping Edition

By Rock M Nation
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s officially fall, and the weather is starting to reflect it. If you ever thought a fun trip would be to combine a Mizzou football game with some New England leaf peeping, this appears to be your last chance for a while, as Coach Drink really shows no interest in visiting Chestnut Hill again. This early in the season, you’d need to head a good distance towards the Canadian border to catch peak color. Of course, if you really want to combine football and looking at colorful leaves, a game at Tennessee in late October some year should provide you that opportunity.

