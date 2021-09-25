Bottoms Up! The Leaf Peeping Edition

It’s officially fall, and the weather is starting to reflect it. If you ever thought a fun trip would be to combine a Mizzou football game with some New England leaf peeping, this appears to be your last chance for a while, as Coach Drink really shows no interest in visiting Chestnut Hill again. This early in the season, you’d need to head a good distance towards the Canadian border to catch peak color. Of course, if you really want to combine football and looking at colorful leaves, a game at Tennessee in late October some year should provide you that opportunity.