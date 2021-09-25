CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Firefighters extinguish large scale fire in North Hollywood

By City News Staff
 7 days ago
Manafan5 at en.wikipedia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

More than 80 firefighters fought and knocked down a large scale fire in North Hollywood Saturday where flames had sprung though the roof of the structure.

Fire crews responded at 1:31 a.m. to a one-story commercial building at 5708 N. Cahuenga Blvd. and after taking a position from the rear doused the building with large amounts of water over 46 minutes, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The 81 firefighters extinguished the fire at 2:17 a.m. and Prange said the blaze was classified as a Greater Alarm fire.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

