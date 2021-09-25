Firefighters extinguish large scale fire in North Hollywood

Manafan5 at en.wikipedia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

More than 80 firefighters fought and knocked down a large scale fire in North Hollywood Saturday where flames had sprung though the roof of the structure.

Fire crews responded at 1:31 a.m. to a one-story commercial building at 5708 N. Cahuenga Blvd. and after taking a position from the rear doused the building with large amounts of water over 46 minutes, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The 81 firefighters extinguished the fire at 2:17 a.m. and Prange said the blaze was classified as a Greater Alarm fire.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.