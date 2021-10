The emergence of new and varied lenders over the past several years has driven competition in the mortgage market to new heights. And while, since the second quarter of 2020, there has continued to be plenty of origination and refinance activity to go around, lenders need to prepare for volume to level off. Those who will prevail in the crowded field, continuing to win new borrowers and increase loyalty among their current clientele, will be those who understand what consumers want and deliver it seamlessly.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO