Allen registered eight receptions on 12 targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Chiefs. The emergence of Mike Williams as a key red-zone threat has somewhat negated Allen's influence near the end zone, but the veteran wide receiver took advantage of shoddy goal-line coverage in the first quarter to tack on his first touchdown of the new campaign. Allen has logged double-digit targets in two of three games this season and should continue to see a relatively high workload given the pass-happy nature of the Chargers offense.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO