NYFF Review: Engrossing ‘Prism’ doc examines how photographic technologies favor white skin, questions the “neutral camera” [Grade: A]

By Maria Garcia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEléonore Yameogo, An van Dienderen, Rosine Mbakam’s Prism may spark an entirely new conversation about racial bias in filmmaking, namely the “problem” of calibrating non-white skin tones. Screening in the “Currents” or avant-garde section of the 59th New York Film Festival, the documentary defines the issue from the unique perspectives...

TIFF Review : Zhang Yimou’s ‘One Second’ offers a charming, if compromised, love letter to cinema [Grade: B]

Even before it reached Western shores for its premiere as the closing night film of the Toronto International Film Festival, Zhang Yimou’s One Second was already rife with controversy. Originally planned to premiere in 2019 at the Berlinale, it was (according to rumor) pulled from release last minute by the Chinese government for fear the film, set during the Chinese Cultural Revolution, would win awards. Two years later, and it’s finally here — but is it in the same form as Yimou intended?
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ NYFF review: A beautiful film, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing [Grade: B]

Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth premiered at the New York Film Festival with little fanfare—a morning screening, a press conference with COVID-induced microphone restrictions, a packed theater of weary-eyed critics. This mood characterizes the film itself, an aesthetically gorgeous update on one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays that sticks to the source material like the conjoined twin of your battered-up copy from ninth grade English class. Macbeth is a perfect example of the craft of film, one that will be shown both to high schoolers seeking to access the text and to film students desperate to imitate its nuances of light. But just as the film is drained of color to more artfully situate the shots onscreen, so too are moments drained of energy, verve, or conviction. Despite great performances from a stoic and steady Denzel Washington and a clear-eyed Frances McDormand fulfilling the role she has coveted since she was fourteen, Macbeth is at times as one-dimensional as the scrims that fill its frames.
Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn team up for U.S. release of fictional Celine Dion inspired film ‘Aline’

Cannes sensation Aline — with Valérie Lemercier’s buzzworthy star turn of the titular character at ages 5, 12 and into adulthood — has been acquired for an early 2022 U.S. theatrical release by Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films. Two time Cesar Award-winning writer/director/star Lemercier’s musical dramedy begins in 1960s...
NYFF Review: ‘Belle’ (竜とそばかすの姫) will make your heart sing [Grade: A-]

The virtual world in Belle is called “U,” as in it specializes in “you” and what makes each and every person distinctively them. Though the world is advertised as a place where you can be anyone, nobody can really hide from their true selves. Their qualities, brilliant or flawed, will be dramatically enhanced when they enter for the first time. For a world as vast and ever-expanding as “U,” it’s easy to get lost. To borrow from Don Hertzfeldt’s words in his World of Tomorrow short, many people would “disappear into its safe infinity, to be never heard from again.”
‘The Tale of King Crab’: Film Review | NYFF 2021

A group of elderly Italian hunters gather in a pub to tell each other folktales at the beginning of Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis’ cinematic fable. “This is the story of Luciano. It’s a dark tale,” one of them announces forebodingly. So you can’t say the film hasn’t given you fair warning.
NYFF Review: Radu Muntean’s Transylvanian horror ‘Întregalde’ finds true terror in the seemingly mundane [Grade: A-]

The landscape of Întregalde pierces you with a cold so persistent, you can’t help but shiver with the characters onscreen. Radu Muntean’s drama turns the question of what we owe to each other into a trap of wills, with the stubborn but gracious Maria (Maria Popistaşu) caught in the middle. Named after the remote village in the Apuseni mountains where the narrative unfolds, Întregalde follows a group of humanitarian aid volunteers delivering Christmas packages to impoverished Transylvanians when a wayfaring stranger (Luca Sabin)’s directions leave them stranded as fall. The bleak and suspenseful story almost weaponizes the very notion of helping your fellow man, punishing those whose deeds come not from true intentions of good but from the drive to feed their own egos.
NYFF Review: Not everything is black and white in ‘Passing,’ the feature directorial debut of Rebecca Hall [Grade: B-]

Passing, Rebecca Hall’s debut film as a writer-director, is a studied adaptation of Nellallitea “Nella” Larsen’s eponymous 1929 novel set in Harlem, New York. The story is spare—two biracial childhood friends, Irene and Clare, who have not seen each other in over a decade, meet by chance and renew their relationship. While Irene is content with her family, her husband Brian and their two sons, Clare is “passing,” married to a white man who believes his wife is white. Like the novel, Hall’s narrative unfolds from Irene’s point-of-view.
‘Hester Street’ Is A Classic Jewish Immigrant Tale Worth Seeking Out [NYFF Review]

“Hester Street,” Joan Micklin Silver’s classic 1975 feature debut, portrays with momentous poignancy the Jewish immigrant experience in turn-of-the-century New York City: the lure of assimilation and the falling-away of tradition; the awesome, awful promise of becoming American. Newly restored in a 4K version that retains the 35mm original’s Jacob Riis-like black-and-white textures of Lower East Side tenement life, it’s a vision of the city on the brink of modernity, willed into existence at the height of the New Hollywood by a woman unaffiliated with any movement.
“The Auschwitz Report” – To ignore is to repeat [MOVIE REVIEW]

Opening on Santayana’s famous quote: “Those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat it,” director Peter Bebjak tells a story of horror and bravery that is now all too familiar. The setting is April 1944 at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland close to the border of Czechoslovakia (now divided into the countries of the Czech Republic and Slovakia) and a group of prisoners has been keeping written records of the deaths at the camp. Two of the Slovakian Jewish prisoners, Valér and Freddy, have decided on a daring plan—escape from the camp and get their “Auschwitz Report” into the hands of the Allies. The plan itself is quite audacious and is carried out under the German guards’ noses with the help of and at the expense of the lives of their fellow prisoners.
“Adventures of a Mathematician” – A story problem [MOVIE REVIEW]

The objectives of Thor Klein, writer and director of “Adventures of a Mathematician,” were very well-intentioned, but good intentions, while not exactly leading to the road to hell, don’t make an especially compelling movie. That is not to say that Stan Ulam, the mathematician, did not lead an interesting life; he did. The problem was in the focus the director took, or more specifically didn’t take, when adapting Ulam’s autobiography of the same name.
“Wife of a Spy” -Married to the nob [MOVIE REVIEW]

It’s not often that someone can take what should be a compelling story and credible actors and flatten it to the point that it is better suited to mid-level television. But this is what director Kiyoshi Kurosawa has done with his film “Wife of a Spy.” Not everyone has felt as disappointed as I am because the film won the Silver Lion in Venice for best director. All I can say is, go figure.
NYFF Review: Futura Cannot Escape the Past

Teenagers think about the future without hesitation. They worry about what jobs they’ll get, where they’ll go to school, who they will marry, who they might sleep with, and how they will make the money needed to live a comfortable life. In Futura, the documentary from Pietro Marcello (Martin Eden), Francesco Munzi (Black Souls), and Alice Rohrwacher (Happy as Lazzaro), those worries become talking points, a central thesis of Italian teens without a filter. These three established directors cannot move past the general shrug of teenagehood, though, making a film that remains interesting only for its initial stretch, so long as the teens stay provocative.
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Premieres to Rapturous Reviews [NYFF]

It’s no secret that pandemic-era film critics have veered towards hyperbole and over-praising certain films. I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case with Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, but I’m very excited to see it. Visually, it looks stunning and as a self-avowed “Coenhead,” this is easily one of my most anticipated films of the year.
“Algren” – All in [MOVIE REVIEW]

The first thing I did after watching Michael Caplan’s exceptional documentary on writer Nelson Algren was run upstairs to my library to see if I had any of his work. I remember the paperback copy of The Man with the Golden Arm on my parents’ bookshelf and its lurid, sensationalistic cover of the dish in the negligee on a bed awaiting her tough guy lover about to shoot up. Such were the early covers of “Pocket Books” to entice readers with a false sense of what was contained inside and to stand out on the rotating wire racks found everywhere from drugstores (as in Gordon Lightfoot and “just like a paperback novel, the kind the drugstore sells”) and the five and dime. With Algren’s literature, and make no mistake, it was literature, it wasn’t misleading. Alas, I didn’t have a copy, the original lost to time and cheap construction (another hallmark of Pocket Books” in order to make them affordable to all).
Martin Scorsese’s timeless ‘Boxcar Bertha’ and the Marxist undertones of his often overlooked early classic [Retrospective]

1972’s Boxcar Bertha is an often overlooked, critically debated entry into Martin Scorsese’s filmography, mostly because it is a departure from his usual themes and visual style that we, as an audience, have grown accustomed to over the years. It was an overall risk for the young director, one that fellow filmmakers even scolded. Still, it remains a gangster movie, albeit an unorthodox, Marxist one. Yet Boxcar Bertha was Scorsese’s ode to his Italian Neorealism predecessors, even if the director had to try to work outside of a Hollywood system to do so. It remains a gangster film he didn’t revisit, spiritually, until much later in his career. He would expound upon the leftist themes present in Boxcar Bertha in his last film, The Irishman, however, largely abandoning the leftist themes present in his sophomore feature (with the marriage of Mafia and Marxism a small subtext in the larger biographical story of Frank Sheeran). The film about the fictional Bertha Thompson (Barbara Hershey) remains a largely standalone, and standout film often disregarded when compared to his other acclaimed films.
