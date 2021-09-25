NYFF Review: Engrossing ‘Prism’ doc examines how photographic technologies favor white skin, questions the “neutral camera” [Grade: A]

1972’s Boxcar Bertha is an often overlooked, critically debated entry into Martin Scorsese’s filmography, mostly because it is a departure from his usual themes and visual style that we, as an audience, have grown accustomed to over the years. It was an overall risk for the young director, one that fellow filmmakers even scolded. Still, it remains a gangster movie, albeit an unorthodox, Marxist one. Yet Boxcar Bertha was Scorsese’s ode to his Italian Neorealism predecessors, even if the director had to try to work outside of a Hollywood system to do so. It remains a gangster film he didn’t revisit, spiritually, until much later in his career. He would expound upon the leftist themes present in Boxcar Bertha in his last film, The Irishman, however, largely abandoning the leftist themes present in his sophomore feature (with the marriage of Mafia and Marxism a small subtext in the larger biographical story of Frank Sheeran). The film about the fictional Bertha Thompson (Barbara Hershey) remains a largely standalone, and standout film often disregarded when compared to his other acclaimed films.

