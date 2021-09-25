Can 49ers' pass rush make Aaron Rodgers look ordinary again?
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, described Friday as the “best thrower” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has ever seen, still has plenty left in his right arm. The 37-year-old’s right leg and left leg, however, aren’t functioning as well in his 17th NFL season. The Packers’ quarterback was teased by a Green Bay reporter Monday night after his passing-clinic performance in a 35-17 win over the Lions included a plodding rushing line: four carries, 6 yards.www.sfchronicle.com
