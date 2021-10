Djordje Mihailovic may not be on the Fire anymore, but it’s safe to say he’s been on fire this season since being dealt to CF Montreal in the off season. His four goals, 10 assists and 1943 minutes are all career highs, and there are still ten games left to play. Mihailovic has Montreal hanging on to the seventh and final playoff spot as the Chicago Fire visit town today for a 12 p.m. CT match at Stade Saputo.

