NHL

Washington Capitals Player Preview: The Year of Daniel Sprong

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-2022 season will be the year of Daniel Sprong. According to Chinese zodiac signs, 2022 is the Year of the Tiger. Despite that, Lars Eller needs to step aside and make way for the young Dutch sniper. Sprong will likely play alongside the talented Eller who will make him better but it is Sprong that opposing teams are going to have to worry most about. A season ago, Sprong was a pleasant surprise for the Washington Capitals, shooting a career-high 17.6 percent and scoring 13 goals in very limited time. This season, Sprong is going to take the next leap forward in his development and eclipse the 20-goal plateau.

