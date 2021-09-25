CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Arcane - Official Act 1 Trailer

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the world behind League of Legends, Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Known across Runeterra as the "city of progress," many of the most brilliant minds call these cities home. But the creation of hextech, a way for any person to control magical energy, threatens that balance. While Arcane holds the backstories of League of Legends champions, the series is designed to stand on its own as a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling. The show is structured into three distinct acts with three episodes per act. The first three episodes focus on the very beginnings of the two sisters and will launch on November 6.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

League of Legends Anime Arcane Teases Official New Trailer For Netflix Tudum Event

Netflix and Riot Games are getting ready to reveal more details about their upcoming League of Legends animated series, Arcane, and fans of the MOBA game are excited to find out more information about it. Thankfully, Arcane is one of the new shows confirmed to be featured in TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, and now we have a teaser ahead of the first official trailer release.
TV SERIES
mmorpg.com

Uncharted Waters Online Releases Their 'First Official Trailer'

Uncharted Waters Online recently took to twitter to announce their first official trailer. Despite several trailers being made available for Uncharted Waters Online over the course of its run over more than a decade, this does mark the first trailer to hit the official YouTube page, that was created back in March of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Arcane trailer teases Caitlyn’s visual update, other potential League of Legends champions

Riot Games released today a new teaser trailer for Arcane, the animated League of Legends series coming to Netflix later this year. The teaser, which is just 14 seconds in length, showcases some of the show’s characters, many of whom are League champions including the already-confirmed Vi and Jinx, in addition to a few others. The characters in the teaser are only shown from the neck-down, and their full identities are kept in secrecy. But it’s pretty clear that about eight seconds into the trailer, the body of Caitlyn from League of Legends is shown, all but confirming the champion’s presence in the show.
VIDEO GAMES
B100

‘League of Legends’ Debuts First Trailer for ‘Arcane’ Animated Series

One of the biggest video games and esports on the planet gets its first television series this fall when Netflix premieres Arcane, a new show set in the world of League of Legends. The nine episode series is divided into three “acts,” which three episodes per act. Starting in November, a new trio of episodes debuts each week on Netflix.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hextech
IGN

Fortnite x Balenciaga - Official Collaboration Trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for the Fortnite x Balenciaga collaboration. Doggo, Ramirez, and others are ready to hit the runway with the new Fortnite Balenciaga Fit Set. There are several new items in the Fortnite Item Shop inspired by luxury fashion house Balenciaga, including the Unchained Ramirez Outfit, Shady Doggo Outfit, Game Knight Outfit, and Fashion Banshee Outfit. A selection of Back Blings and Pickaxes have also arrived in the Fortnite store. If you're a fan of Shady Doggo's look, you may be surprised to hear that it's based on a real-life Fortnite x Balenciaga collection, arriving in Balenciaga stores and online from September 20, 2021. There are two free sprays up for grabs to celebrate the latest Fortnite collaboration event. From 10am ET/7am PT/3pm BST on September 21 to 10am ET/7am PT/3pm BST on September 28, complete Shady Doggo's quest to claim the sprays. The Fortnite x Balenciaga collaboration began on September 20, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Escape The Undertaker - Official Trailer

In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don't know: The Undertaker's mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It's up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker. Escape the Undertaker debuts on Netflix on October 5, 2021.
WWE
IGN

World War Z: Aftermath - Official Launch Trailer

Watch the action-packed launch trailer for the zombie shooter, and get ready to take on the undead swarms in World War Z: Aftermath. World War Z: Aftermath is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The game will also be available on Nintendo Switch on November 2, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Cartoon Brew

Netflix Releases ‘Arcane’ Trailer, Premiering November 6

The first three episodes in the series, focusing on the beginnings of the two sisters, Jinx and Vi, will launch Saturday, November 6, at 7pm PT. A second act comprised of three episodes launches November 13, and a third act will debut on November 20. The series will premiere simultaneously...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IGN

Injustice - Official Red Band Trailer

If you liked the Injustice green band trailer, wait'll you see how it looks in red! Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios' popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated film Injustice stars Justin Hartley (This is Us, Smallville) and Anson Mount (Star Trek Discovery, Hell on Wheels) as Superman and Batman, respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
ramascreen.com

ARCANE: LEAGUE OF LEGENDS Official Teaser!

JINX (voiced by Ella Purnell) JAYCE (voiced by Kevin Alejandro) CAITLYN (voiced by Katie Leung) SILCO (voiced by Jason Spisak) MEL (voiced by Toks Olagundoye) VANDER (voiced by JB Blanc) VIKTOR (voiced by Harry Lloyd) ABOUT ARCANE. Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun,...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Arcane' Trailer Reveals the Explosive Origin Story of Fan-Favorite 'League of Legends' Champions

We finally have a full trailer for Arcane, the animated series based on the League of Legends universe. What’s even better is that the new trailer comes attached to a release date. As part of its TUDUM event, Netflix released the new trailer today, detailing what fans can expect from the upcoming limited series which will be released starting in early November.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Arcane’: Release Date, Trailer Revealed for Netflix Animated Sci-Fi Series

Netflix has released an official trailer and announced the release date for the upcoming animated sci-fi series “Arcane.” Developed and produced by Riot Games, the company behind the “League of Legends” franchise, “Arcane” is an event series set in the same universe that offers up origin stories for various characters. Netflix has dated the series for release on Saturday, November 6.
TV SERIES
IGN

Lumione - Official Release Date Trailer

Check out the release date trailer for Lumione, the challenging platformer that should be right up the alley of fans of the Ori games. Lumione will be released on October 13 for Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ultrawings 2 - Official Announcement Trailer

The aerial combat and acrobatics VR game Ultrawings returns with a sequel that triples down on all of the core ideas of the original. It's an "open-world aerial adventure" where the in-game cash you earn will be used to unlock new planes and islands. It includes HOTAS support as well as VR hand-controller support.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lost Judgment - Official Launch Trailer

Unravel a series of mysterious cases in Ijincho, Yokohama with street-fighting detective Yagami and his partner, Kaito. Lost Judgment takes us to a Tokyo district court in which a serious case is unfolding, but it's unclear how everything pieces together. Lost Judgment is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Riot reveals first trailer for Arcane, release date set for November

League of Legends fans should be aware that Riot is cooking up a whole Netflix series based on the game. Titled Arcane, the series is set to start in November on Netflix. The story will tackle the personal stories of a number of League of Legends champions, including in big part Vi and Jinx.
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

Sisters Turn Into Bitter Enemies in Netflix’s Arcane Trailer

Sisters Turn Into Bitter Enemies in Netflix’s Arcane Trailer. Netflix hopes to catch the gamers’ attention by bringing the League of Legends universe to the small screen in Arcane. At the recent Tudum event, the streaming platform revealed the trailer for the show based on one of the most popular games in the world. The story will follow the complicated history of Vi and Jinx before they become the notorious LoL champions. Hawkeye‘s Hailee Steinfeld is voicing the pink neon-colored hair character while Army of the Dead alum Ella Purnell is Jinx. Fans have been speculating about the relationship between these two characters since Jinx’s debut back in 2013. Even though it was later revealed that they share the same blood, there are still a few pending questions about their past. Hopefully, the upcoming show will bring some answers.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem - Official Launch Trailer

Help Wednesday, Gomez, Morticia, and Pugsley save their family home in The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, a 3D adventure for up to four players. This house is brimming with scares, so you'll need to hold your nerve in order to unearth its hidden secrets. Play as each character, and use their unique abilities to find lost relics as you explore the mansion. The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy