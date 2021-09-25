Arcane - Official Act 1 Trailer

Based on the world behind League of Legends, Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Known across Runeterra as the "city of progress," many of the most brilliant minds call these cities home. But the creation of hextech, a way for any person to control magical energy, threatens that balance. While Arcane holds the backstories of League of Legends champions, the series is designed to stand on its own as a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling. The show is structured into three distinct acts with three episodes per act. The first three episodes focus on the very beginnings of the two sisters and will launch on November 6.