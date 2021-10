Watford condemn Norwich to a 1-0 defeat to leave the hosts with a lot of concerns. The Hornets were too smart with their moves as with a lot of individual quality but they kind of switched off at moments, which made this game more interesting. Dennis fired them into the lead early, and Pukki followed with an equalizer. But, thanks to the brace from Sarr, Watford take all three points home and get a boost in the table.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO