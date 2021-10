September 20-24 was Fall Prevention Week. But in reality, Fall Prevention is actually EVERY DAY!. Why is Fall Prevention so important? Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans. 1 in 4 older adults fall each year. An older adult is treated in the ER every 11 seconds for a fall. An older adult dies from a fall every 19 minutes. More than 2.8 million older adults are treated in ERs each year because of a fall resulting in over 800,000 hospitalizations! The average hospital costs for a fall injury is over $30,000.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO