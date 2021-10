LAS VEGAS — Men have been talking trash before they fought since the first time two of them squared off and threw punches in anger at each other. UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith is not only bright and articulate, but he’s easygoing and lets most things slide off his back. But when his opponent Saturday, Ryan Spann, made dismissive comments about his journey before their bout at Apex in the main event of UFC Vegas 37, it wasn’t so easy for Smith to let it slide.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO