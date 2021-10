It is not uncommon that readers will occasionally offer nice comments about Funny Papers Again, and because I’m only good at speaking to people when they are an audience and I’m working from a script written by someone else, I usually find myself tongue tied. But I do try to comment that finding a subject each week is often the hardest part of the job; at least for me it is. This week is one of those times when my Muse seems to be on holiday somewhere, fickle things muses. Then, with only 16 hours ‘til deadline, social media inexplicably offered me a way out and I’m taking it. So here goes.

GREENFIELD, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO