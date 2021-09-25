Pregame Blitz VIDEO: Auburn vs. Georgia State

AUBURN, Alabama — The Tigers are back home inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, looking to get back in the win column against Georgia State (3 p.m. CST, SEC Network). Auburn, which remained in the AP poll at No. 23 after the loss at Penn State, is a 23-point favorite over the Panthers, per VegasInsider.com. Georgia State lost its first two games, allowing more than 100 combined points to Army and North Carolina before bouncing back with a win over Charlotte.