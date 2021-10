The first half of the New York Jets game against the Denver Broncos is in the books, and the Jets trail the Broncos 17 - 0. The Jets started the game on defense and forced a Broncos punt. The Jets then had a short possession that led to a Jets punt. The Broncos came back with a long, 11 play, 75 yard touchdown drive for a 7 - 0 Broncos lead at the end of the first quarter. It was another slow start for Zach Wilson and the Jets offense, as the Jets managed just six yards of offense in the first quarter.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO