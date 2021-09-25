CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Car bomb kills 8 near Somalia's presidential palace: police

By STRINGER, Abdirazak Hussein FARAH
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDbcq_0c7zfXzm00
The bombing took place within a kilometre of Villa Somalia, the presidential palace /AFP

A car bomb exploded at a checkpoint near Somalia's presidential palace Saturday, killing eight people, police said, as the Al-Shabaab jihadist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"We have confirmed that eight people most of them civilians died and seven others wounded in the car bomb blast", district police chief Mucawiye Ahmed Mudey told reporters.

The bombing took place during the late morning within a kilometre of Villa Somalia, the presidential palace.

Witnesses said the car bomb was detonated when police stopped the driver for a security check. The blaze spread to other vehicles, trapping their occupants.

"They normally stop to check and clear vehicles before they can pass by the checkpoint. This car was stopped by the security guards and it went off while there were several other cars and people passing by the nearby road. I saw wounded and dead people being carried," said witness Mohamed Hassan.

Among the dead was the prime minister's adviser for women and human rights Hibaq Abukar, officials said.

Prime Minister Mohamed Roble condemned the attack and paid tribute to Abukar, whom he called "a young hard-working vibrant girl with honesty" as well as a "devoted citizen."

Roble added: "We have to cooperate in the fight against the ruthless terrorists who regularly kill our people".

Mohamed Roble and President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as Farmajo, are locked in a dispute over hiring and firing of security staff that threatens to further delay the nation's presidential election set for October 10.

The radical Islamist Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for Saturday's bombing in a brief statement.

"The Mujahedeen carried (out) a martyrdom operation targeting the main security checkpoint of the presidential palace. There were commanders and officials from the apostates who stayed (in) the area when the attack occurred."

The group controlled the capital until 2011 when it was pushed out by African Union troops, but it still holds territory in the countryside and launches frequent attacks against government and civilian targets in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dozens killed and abducted in Nigeria’s north

At least 32 people have been killed in Nigeria’s north after armed groups attacked remote communities in two states, authorities said, the latest incident in a spiralling cycle of violence in Africa’s most populous country.Local officials and residents told The Associated Press that the killings and the abduction of 24 persons in Niger and Sokoto states were carried out by the marauding gunmen operating across the northwest and central parts of Nigeria who are notorious for abducting hundreds of school children and travellers for ransom.The attacks happened barely 48 hours after about 40 persons were killed in the northern region...
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Al-Shabaab Suicide Bomb Kills 11 in Somalia

“The incident took place in a tea shop in Mogadishu’s Wadajir district and near General Gordon military training camp,” reported All Africa. “The attack was claimed by Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Shabaab group fighting to overthrow the Somali government.”. Al-Shabaab, directly translated as “the Youth”, is a jihadist militant organization whose primary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Shots fired at Ukraine presidential aide's car

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police say the car of a top aide to the country’s president came under heavy gunfire, seriously wounding the driver. The national police said more than 10 bullets were fired Wednesday at the car of Serhiy Shefir, first assistant to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Authorities said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Villa Somalia#Islamist Al Shabaab
AFP

Gambia delays report on ex-dictator Jammeh

The long-awaited findings of a probe into crimes committed under Gambia's former dictator Yahya Jammeh, which were to be released on Thursday, have been delayed, investigators said. A panel called the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) had been scheduled to ceremonially hand over its findings to President Adama Barrow. But the final report will now be released at a later date, a member of the TRRC told AFP, saying, "We are not yet ready." The TRRC was set up in 2017 following Jammeh's defeat to Barrow in elections in December 2016.
POLITICS
AFP

UN peacekeeper killed in north Mali IED attack

An Egyptian peacekeeper was killed and four colleagues were seriously injured in improvised explosive attacks on their convoy in Mali's volatile north on Saturday, the United Nations said. Confirming the toll, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attacks, which happened near Tessalit, close to the Algerian border. Guterres said attacks could constitute war crimes, and called on Malian authorities "to spare no effort" in finding those responsible. "This incident is a sad reminder of the permanent danger hanging over our peacekeepers and of the sacrifices made for peace in Mali," El-Ghassim Wane, who heads the UN mission in Mali (MINUSMA), said in an earlier statement.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Cars
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
washingtonnewsday.com

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break.

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break. In northern Nigeria’s Kogi State, gunmen are said to have opened fire on soldiers and released hundreds of detainees. The state commissioner of police and other heads of security services are now attempting to retake control at the scene, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Exclusive: Video Shows Alleged Mexican Special Forces Busting Cartel Boss Out of Prison

MEXICO CITY—Numerous surveillance videos leaked to VICE World News show gunmen in Mexican special forces uniforms breaking a cartel boss out of jail just miles from the U.S. border. The shocking footage shows at least four gunmen wearing bulletproof vests with the logo of the Mexican Navy special forces (UNOPES for its Spanish acronym) storming the jail with surprising ease.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Chicago

France Kills ISIS Leader Behind Deaths of US Troops, Aid Workers

France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Ethiopia's Tigrayans rounded up, mutilated and dismembered in civil war ethnic purge

Forces occupying a major city in Ethiopia are throwing thousands of men, women and children into makeshift "concentration camps", cutting off limbs and dumping mutilated bodies into mass graves as part of an orchestrated ethnic purge, a dozen separate witnesses told The Telegraph. Ethnic Amhara forces have been going "door-to-door"...
AFRICA
Rebel Yell

Slave killed in Mali, several others injured in violence

(Bamako) A young man held in hereditary slavery in western Mali has been killed and six others injured. These facts shed light on the reality of so-called descent slavery, which persists in various regions of Mali despite the official abolition of slavery in 1905. Survival of the capture of individuals from pre-colonization, people or groups are considered to be enslaved to birth, with their condition being hereditary.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy