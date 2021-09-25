CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andre Cronje Rolls Out A New NFT Marketplace On Fantom Blockchain

By Bibhu Pattnaik
 7 days ago
DeFi developer and Yearn.Finance creator Andre Cronje has launched a new NFT marketplace called Artion. Cronje released a beta version on the Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) blockchain. In a blog post, Fantom announced the new NFT marketplace, it costs 1 FTM (about $1.3) to mint an NFT. According to the report,...

