Professors express their concerns about another COVID semester
The Loyola community experienced a false start this year, coming back to a fully in-person campus for only one week before the semester was upended by a Category 4 hurricane. Some Loyola professors were already concerned about COVID-19 risks going into this semester. Now that students, faculty, and staff are returning for what feels like a repeat of the first week of the semester in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, their concerns remain largely the same.loyolamaroon.com
Comments / 0