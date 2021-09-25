CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professors express their concerns about another COVID semester

Loyola Maroon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Loyola community experienced a false start this year, coming back to a fully in-person campus for only one week before the semester was upended by a Category 4 hurricane. Some Loyola professors were already concerned about COVID-19 risks going into this semester. Now that students, faculty, and staff are returning for what feels like a repeat of the first week of the semester in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, their concerns remain largely the same.

Loyola Maroon

Students react to return to campus after Hurricane Ida

Mixed emotions came from students returning to Loyola online and now in-person on campus as the aftermath of Hurricane Ida continues to affect the university community. The storm made landfall in Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, leaving students scattered countrywide due to evacuation just one week into Loyola’s first full capacity in-person semester since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

Dorm evacuees find refuge at Spring Hill

For one Loyola University freshman, the experience post-Hurricane Ida felt a lot like summer camp. Leslie Williams, a freshman pre-nursing student, was one of over 100 Loyola dorm residents that were evacuated to Spring Hill College after the hurricane. After losing power, Loyola moved students stranded at Loyola to Spring...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

Four Loyola students receive the Gilman scholarship to study abroad

Loyola announced over the summer that four students received the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad in the 2020-2021 school year. This comes after a year of being unable to send students abroad due to COVID-19. The Gilman Scholarship allows students who are financially limited and have been...
MENTAL HEALTH

