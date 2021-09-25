Professors express their concerns about another COVID semester

Congratulations on a successful start to the full Fall semester. The faculty and staff worked diligently preparing for this moment, laying the groundwork for a full and vibrant return to an in-person academic year despite the numerous challenges of the last 18 months. The Executive Transition Team wishes to again express our sincere gratitude and thanks to them. If you have a moment, we hope that you will consider doing the same.

