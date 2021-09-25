CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leipzig comes through for Marsch with 6-0 rout of Hertha

 7 days ago

BERLIN (AP) -- American coach Jesse Marsch wasn't worried when Leipzig lost three and won only one of its opening five Bundesliga games. Marsch said it was just a matter of time before the results followed. That wait ended Saturday when Leipzig humiliated Hertha Berlin 6-0 to finally ease the...

www.semoball.com

World Soccer Talk

Marsch in the mire as Brugge stun Leipzig

Leipzig (Germany) (AFP) – American coach Jesse Marsch’s rocky start at RB Leipzig continued on Tuesday as his side suffered a major blow to their Champions League campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Club Brugge. Underdogs Brugge fought back from a goal down to spring a surprise...
SOCCER
Ottumwa Courier

Brugge beats Leipzig to increase pressure on coach Marsch

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Club Brugge came from behind to beat Leipzig 2-1 Tuesday and inflict a second Champions League defeat on the German club, increasing the pressure on new coach Jesse Marsch. Brugge followed up its unlikely draw with Paris Saint-Germain last month with an unexpected win on the...
UEFA
chatsports.com

‘Christopher has no weaknesses’ – RB Leipzig boss Marsch raves about Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku, Jesse Marsch, RB Leipzig, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Leipzig, New York Red Bulls, UEFA Champions League, Philippe Clement, United States of America, Belgium. The DR Congo prospect is expected to play a key role when the Red Bulls take on Belgian elite division side Club Brugge on...
SOCCER
Person
Amadou Haidara
Person
Florian Wirtz
Person
Lukas Podolski
Person
Emil Forsberg
Person
Kevin Behrens
World Soccer Talk

Nkunku strikes again as Leipzig win eases pressure on Marsch

Berlin (AFP) – RB Leipzig eased the pressure on coach Jesse Marsch as Christopher Nkunku scored twice in a 3-0 home win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum on Saturday. Portugal striker Andre Silva broke the deadlock after a goalless first half, before Nkunku took his tally to nine goals in 10 games in all competitions this season.
SOCCER
vavel.com

RB Leipzig 3-0 VFL Bochum: Substitues save Leipzig from a humiliating draw

RB Leipzig saved themselves from a disappointing result as they defeated VFL Bochum 3-0 at Red Bull Area. Jesse Marsch decided to make two changes to the team that annihilated Hertha Berlin last weekend. Mohammed Simakan came into the defence replacing Willi Orban, while Tyler Adams replaced Nordi Mukiele in midfield.
SOCCER
#Hertha Berlin 6 0 #American #Ap #Bayern Munich
abc17news.com

No Lukaku, no Conte and no problem for Inter in 6-1 rout

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan seems intent on successfully defending its Serie A title even without Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Conte. The Nerazzurri completely overwhelmed visiting Bologna 6-1 to extend their unbeaten start. Substitute Edin Džeko scored two late goals after Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar, Nicolò Barella and Matias Vecino gave the hosts a four-goal cushion. Arthur Theate pulled one back for Bologna four minutes from time. Inter moved atop the standings one point above Roma, AC Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina. Fiorentina won at Genoa 2-1 earlier for its third straight victory.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Hertha BSC Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

RB Leipzig vs Hertha BSC: RB Leipzig are all set to play Hertha in their sixth Bundesliga encounter of the 2021/22 season. The match will be played at Red Bull Arena Leipzig which makes it a home game for the Bulls. They’re currently placed twelfth on the leaderboard with a win and three losses in five games. On the other hand, Hertha are placed ninth with two wins out of their five games. A home game would certainly be something RB Leipzig would be looking forward to.
UEFA
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
UEFA
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
KEYT

Spain calls up Barcelona teenager Gavi for Italy semifinal

MADRID (AP) — Luis Enrique has called up 17-year-old midfielder Gavi Páez for Spain’s semifinal against Italy next week. Gavi debuted for Barcelona only a month ago. Since then he has become one of the few bright spots for his struggling club. Spain has a shot at European champion Italy in Milan in the Nations League final four next Wednesday, three months after their Euro 2020 semifinal. The winner will face France or Belgium in the Nations League final in Turin on Oct. 10.
SOCCER
The Independent

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona departure rumours are ‘true’

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says the rumours he is going to be sacked are likely “true” amid a crisis at the Catalan club.Barca have had their worst ever start to the Champions League following defeats by Bayern Munich and Benfica, and they sit in sixth in the La Liga after three wins and three draws.Koeman faced similar rumours of being fired last season but remained in charge of the side, but this time he doesn’t seem so confident he will stay in the post.He said on Friday: “The club have said nothing to me. I’ve learned that the president was...
SOCCER
BBC

Chelsea v Southampton: Pick your Blues starting line-up

Chelsea host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you how to approach it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

