Newsom Signs Bill Removing ‘Alien’ To Describe Immigrants In State Legislation
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Immigrants and non-citizens will no longer be termed “aliens” in California State code, Governor Gavin Newsom signed on Friday. AB 1096, written by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta), will replace the outdated term “alien” in California law with “noncitizen” or “immigrant”. Since the 90s, “alien” has been used as a derogatory term in anti-immigrant policy pushes.sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com
Comments / 21