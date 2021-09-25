CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom Signs Bill Removing ‘Alien’ To Describe Immigrants In State Legislation

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Immigrants and non-citizens will no longer be termed “aliens” in California State code, Governor Gavin Newsom signed on Friday. AB 1096, written by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta), will replace the outdated term “alien” in California law with “noncitizen” or “immigrant”. Since the 90s, “alien” has been used as a derogatory term in anti-immigrant policy pushes.

Diana M Ellis
7d ago

So I guess it's illegal noncitizens now...Newsom still perpetuates breaking the law a the cost of citizens' tax dollars. Whatever happened to enforcing the law?

flash49
7d ago

he is the friggen alien . he is part of the democrats destroying America pary, why else would they open border.

Linda Grays
7d ago

It sad that democrats are literally running America to for their own purposes!! Illegal alien and other countries poor is running California!! Newson is no help!!

