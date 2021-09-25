CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Rioter Insists 'I Am Not a Person' in 'Self-Destructive' Court Appearance

Pauline Bauer had previously argued in court that she was not subject to any laws or decisions made by judges, juries or the government.

scott
7d ago

If they don’t want have to follow the laws and rules of the country they should go somewhere on the world and create their own lawless country

Guest
7d ago

We got a ‘special’ one here folks. Likes to benefit from this country, but not follow the rules. See ya next time around.

migoro
7d ago

Trump and his crackpot cult followers are an embarrassing and dangerous threat to America and decency.

