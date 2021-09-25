Capitol Rioter Insists 'I Am Not a Person' in 'Self-Destructive' Court Appearance

The future of abortion rights is in the hands of a conservative Supreme Court that is beginning a new term Monday that also includes major cases on gun rights and religion.The court's credibility with the public also could be on the line, especially if a divided court were to overrule the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from 1973 that established a woman’s right to an abortion nationwide.The justices are returning to the courtroom after an 18-month absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the possible retirement of 83-year-old liberal Justice Stephen Breyer also looms.It's the first full term with...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO