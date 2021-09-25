Capitol Rioter Insists 'I Am Not a Person' in 'Self-Destructive' Court Appearance
Pauline Bauer had previously argued in court that she was not subject to any laws or decisions made by judges, juries or the government.www.newsweek.com
Pauline Bauer had previously argued in court that she was not subject to any laws or decisions made by judges, juries or the government.www.newsweek.com
If they don’t want have to follow the laws and rules of the country they should go somewhere on the world and create their own lawless country
We got a ‘special’ one here folks. Likes to benefit from this country, but not follow the rules. See ya next time around.
Trump and his crackpot cult followers are an embarrassing and dangerous threat to America and decency.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 88