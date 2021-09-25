CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop shares first look at its funky title sequence

By Emma-Jane Betts
thedigitalfix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening title sequence for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has been revealed at the streamer’s fan event TUDUM. Based on one of the best anime series of all time, the upcoming show looks to be full of space shenanigans, explosions, and plenty of style that pays homage to the original animated series.

www.thedigitalfix.com

Netflix Tudum Global fan event released this opening credits for COWBOY BEBOP live action series. It’s time to blow this scene. Who’s in? Cowboy Bebop arrives Nov. 19. COWBOY BEBOP is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them. Based on the beloved anime series, COWBOY BEBOP is executive produced by André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost. Nemec serves as showrunner. Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe is a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returns for the live-action adaptation. The series also stars Alex Hassell and Elena Satine.
Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka "cowboys," all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them. Cowboy Bebop will make its debut on Netflix on November 19, 2021.
Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Intro Recreates the Original Anime’s Opening. Is it even Cowboy Bebop if “Tank!” doesn’t open every episode? Longtime fans of the original anime series will be delighted to hear that Netflix’s live-action update will be using the same iconic theme song made popular by composer Yoko Kanno in 1998. During today’s Tudum event, the streaming service debuted the full opening credits sequence for the new series. It offers an almost shot-for-shot recreation of the classic cartoon intro.
