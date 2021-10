PATTERSON, Calif. — Stanislaus County firefighter Richard Gerety finally made his way home on Thursday after 30 days of hospitalization. Gerety, a volunteer firefighter with the West Stanislaus Fire Protection District, suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns across 20% of his body while fighting the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County. Gerety was taken to a burn center at UC Davis Medical Center for treatment with burns on his hands, the back of his arms, and his legs, which stretched from the groin area to the top of the boot.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO