The largest health system in Louisiana will start fining employees hundreds of dollars a month if they are married to an unvaccinated person. "The reality is the cost of treating COVID-19, particularly for patients requiring intensive inpatient care, is expensive, and we spent more than $9 million on COVID care for those who are covered on our health plans over the last year," CEO of Ochsner Health, Warner Thomas, told NOLA.

