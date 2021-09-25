73-year-old man dies in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say

Skydiver dies A South Carolina man died when he was doing tricks and he got stuck upside down in his parachute. (Mauricio Graiki/iStock)

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. — A 73-year-old man, who was a highly experienced skydiver, died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in Chester County.

Deputies responded just after noon to Skydive Carolina for reports on an incident.

According to officials, the elderly man was experienced with more than 17,000 skydives.

Skydive Carolina said people watching noticed nothing unusual about the man’s free fall. They said he deployed his parachute without any problems and didn’t see anything that looked abnormal.

Observers noticed the man landed outside the normal landing area and had officials check on him. Deputies said he landed at James F Wherry Road and Darby Road.

Authorities confirmed the man died. His identity has not been released.

“The deceased is a highly experienced skydiver with decades of experience to their credit and a well respected member of the skydiving community. Skydive Carolina’s personnel and community are saddened by the sudden loss of a respected member of our community,” Skydive Carolina said in a statement.

No other details have been released as authorities are still investigating the incident.

