After a year of adversities, Brian Boyle is ready to help the Pittsburgh Penguins make their way to a cup run this year!. Brian Boyle is no stranger to adversities, and the Pittsburgh Penguins know that. Four years ago, he was skating with the New Jersey Devils when he found out he was in the early stages of chronic myeloid leukemia. After being sidelined for several weeks, he came back on November 1st, only to go on to score 13 goals in 69 games and to win the Masterton Memorial Trophy for his perseverance and dedication to hockey.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO